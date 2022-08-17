‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’, ‘The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo’ & ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Among Unscripted & Animated Titles Pulled From HBO Max

HBO Max is pulling another swathe of titles, particularly in the unscripted and animated fields.
It comes after it emerged that the streamer would pull back on those genres ahead of combining the service with Discovery+ next week and laid off a number of staff in these spaces.
It follows the removal of a number of other titles over the past few weeks including Craftopia.
Titles to be pulled from the service this week include Ellen’s Next Great Designer, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo and My Mom, Your Dad as well as 12 Dates of Christmas, Close Enough, and Generation Hustle.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the company said. “At the same time, we’re already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max.”
Titles To Be Removed:
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Detention Adventure
Dodo
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Elliott From Earth
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
Mighty Magiswords
My Dinner with Herve
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Select Sesame Street Specials
Make It Big, Make It Small
Share
Squish
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
The Runaway Bunny – Special
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
