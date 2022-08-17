‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’, ‘The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo’ & ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Among Unscripted & Animated Titles Pulled From HBO Max

HBO Max is pulling another swathe of titles, particularly in the unscripted and animated fields.

It comes after it emerged that the streamer would pull back on those genres ahead of combining the service with Discovery+ next week and laid off a number of staff in these spaces.

It follows the removal of a number of other titles over the past few weeks including Craftopia.

Titles to be pulled from the service this week include Ellen’s Next Great Designer, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo and My Mom, Your Dad as well as 12 Dates of Christmas, Close Enough, and Generation Hustle.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the company said. “At the same time, we’re already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max.”

Titles To Be Removed:

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Select Sesame Street Specials

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny – Special

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs