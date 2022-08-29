HBO Releases ‘House Of The Dragon’ Opening Credits, Keeps ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Song

After the premiere of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, HBO has now released the House of the Dragon opening credits as the second episode of the fantasy drama aired.

Viewers will be familiar with the theme song used for the opening sequence of House of the Dragon was it was the same tune that played throughout the Game of Thrones 8-season run.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Cast for the series also includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Watch the House of the Dragon opening credits below.

The opening credits for House Of The Dragon😍 pic.twitter.com/SeBl2b2GQ7 — Taylor💜 (@TxZ1872) August 28, 2022

Following the premiere, HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for a second season.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.