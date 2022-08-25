HBO Documentary Films Acquires ‘Master of Light’, Acclaimed Doc On Gifted Artist Who Painted Behind Bars

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide television and streaming rights to Master of Light, the SXSW award-winning film about artist George Anthony Morton, who honed his exceptional talent while serving a prison sentence.

Dutch filmmaker Rosa Ruth Boesten directed the documentary, which is produced by Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams, Ilia Roomans, and Anousha Nzume.

“I learned about George through a mutual friend who met George in New York and told me about his story,” Boesten told Deadline at SXSW, where her film premiered, winning the Grand Jury Prize for documentary. “He just had a New York Times article that came out and I read about the story and was just blown away by his artwork. And that’s when I reached out, and that’s where it started for me.”

Morton “is a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs. While incarcerated, he nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability,” HBO Documentary Films noted. “Since his release, he is doing everything he can to defy society’s unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world. Now, he is on a journey back to his hometown of Kansas City, where he tries to heal the broken relationship with his mother and paint family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters.”

The release from HBO Documentary Films adds, “Going back home forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life and discover the contribution of African influences to the realist tradition.”

In a statement, Boesten commented, “As a first-time director, I am overwhelmed with excitement to work with such an acclaimed company as HBO Documentary Films. We hope George’s story of perseverance and talent as a classical painter will resonate with all audiences.”

In addition to the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW, Master of Light won Best Documentary Feature at the San Francisco International Film Festival and Best First Feature at Sheffield DocFest in the U.K.

Producer Roger Ross Williams Andrew H. Walker/Deadline/Shutterstock

“From the moment I saw a teaser of the film,” Williams said in a statement, “I knew Rosa’s talent and George’s story had to be showcased to a wide audience. To see it come to fruition with HBO is a very proud moment for the whole team.”

Master of Light is a One Story Up and Docmakers & Vulcan Productions production. Rosa Ruth Boesten directs; the film is produced by Roger Ross Williams, Ilia Roomans, and Anousha Nzume, and executive produced by Jody Allen, Ruth Johnston, Rocky Collins, Jannat Gargi, and Geoff Martz.

HBO Documentary Films did not reveal an intended release date for the film.

“It’s been quite overwhelming,” Morton told Deadline of seeing his story transformed into a documentary. “Because the film is so immersive in my own healing journey and my own practice… It was a beautiful struggle, I would say, very beautiful struggle, but I’m honored for the opportunity. It’s really humbling. Being able to find light within darkness is probably the best kind of light.”