CBS O&O Duopoly Stations To Air HBCU Go Football Games Starting In September

Allen Media Group’s streaming platform HBCU Go is huddling with CBS O&O duopoly stations on a nationwide carriage deal for the 2022-23 sports season. Key markets in include Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

HBCU Go will kick off the new football year on September 3 with a preseason show featuring the top NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums. The regular-season TV schedule begins a week later with Florida A&M hosting Albany State. See the full slate of games below.

“We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. “As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”

Shubert Foundation Awards Record $37.6M In Grants To Non-Profit Arts, $2M For HBCU Scholarships

HBCU GO, which is available in 60% of U.S. TV households, recently inked a distribution partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference that grants it cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and PPV rights to premier NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events.

“Allen Media Group is thrilled that the CBS O&O stations have joined our excellent group of broadcast television station partners to increase the reach of HBCU GO’s high-quality sports programming,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are proud to amplify these amazing athletes and HBCUs, while at the same time helping to finance the education of these young adults. Now sports fans across the country will have access to best-in-class games from America’s HBCUs.”