‘Harry Wild’, Starring Jane Seymour, Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV; Short-Form Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Picked Up At AMC+

The AMC Networks family has renewed a pair of shows.

Acorn TV is bringing back Jane Seymour’s Harry Wild for a second season and AMC+’s short-form series Cooper’s Bar is also getting a sophomore run.

The Anglo-centric streamer said that Harry Wild delivered its most successful premiere week in its history when it launched in April. It will return in 2023 with another eight episodes.

Seymour stars as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. In season one, jolted from a mugging, Harry reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, played by Kevin Ryan, a senior police detective. Charlie’s family does their best to tolerate Harry’s inscrutable ways, but Harry speaks her mind. Despite Charlie’s strong objections and warnings, Harry starts to interfere in her son’s particularly bafﬂing murder case when she notices the murderer has followed a pattern from an obscure Elizabethan play.

When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself at great risk in the process, she ﬁnds a new lust for life. Harry and her protégé, Fergus, played by Rohan Nedd, the aforementioned mugger and a troubled teen in whom Harry sees great potential where others see only a criminal, quickly find new mysteries to solve. Harry’s expertise at her new passion brings her into direct conﬂict with Charlie, who needs nothing less than his mother causing trouble at work.

The cast also includes Stuart Graham and Amy Huberman.

It is produced by Dynamic Television, created and written by David Logan and exec produced by Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces.

Separately, Cooper’s Bar will also return for a second season next year. The short-form series premiered this spring and generated nearly 4M views across platforms.

Originally developed by Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn and Louis Mustillo, season one follows Cooper (Mustillo) as he took his last shot as a struggling actor to pitch his Tiki Bar TV show concept to notorious Hollywood executive, Kris Latimer (Seehorn). Mustillo owns a Tiki Bar in his actual Los Angeles home, which served as inspiration for the series.

Season two will pick up where season one left off, with a freshly signed contract to develop the “authentic” Tiki Bar TV series featuring Cooper and his gang of misfits as they navigate the many trials of first-time Hollywood professionals in a series of meta-comedic episodes. Seehorn will also return in her co-starring role.

It is produced by AMC Networks’ Content Room.