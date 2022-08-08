‘My Policeman’ To Receive Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Award For Performance

Michael Grandage’s Prime Video movie My Policeman and its ensemble cast will be lauded with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Awards.

The movie, which is making its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Now in its fourth year, the TIFF Tribute Awards presented by BVLGARI, will return to an in-person gala fundraiser during the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

‘My Policeman’ Courtesy of Prime Video

“When your film shifts through time and across fluid boundaries of love and desire, you need a cast that can embody those nuances in every gesture,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson deliver beautiful, mirrored performances with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett. We’re thrilled to honour the ensemble cast of My Policeman with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.”

Adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts’ award-winning novel of the same name and directed by Grandage, My Policeman, follows three young people — policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) — as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Roache), Marion (McKee), and Patrick (Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

For the first time ever, the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance will be celebrating an ensemble cast in the now gender-neutral acting category.

Past recipients honored in the acting category were Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021; Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2020; and Meryl

Streep and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019.

The TIFF Tribute Awards honor the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator. The Awards event also serves as TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser to support TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film and TIFF’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

Styles’ separately has the New Line Olivia Wilde directed movie, Don’t Worry Darling, making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.