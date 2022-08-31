‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Max; Sarah Peters To Take Over As Showrunner

DC’s Harley Quinn will return to HBO Max.

The streamer has renewed the adult animated series for a fourth season. It comes ahead of the season three finale on September 15.

The series is also getting a new showrunner. Sarah Peters, who has written on the series since season one and currently serves as consulting producer, will take over the role from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who were previously showrunners and originally developed the project with Dean Lorey.

The renewal is good news for DC fans who subscribe to the digital service, coming after the furor surrounding the axing of Batgirl and the revelation that animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, is not moving forward.

The third season of the show, which features Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn, sees her and Lake Bell-voiced Poison Ivy wrap up their Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour and return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – Harlivy strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

The voice cast also includes Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco and Harvey Guillen.

It is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation., and exec produced by Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Peters, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy & Animation, HBO Max said: “Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Peter Girardi, EVP, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation added, “Three seasons down and I can’t even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I’m grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” added Halpern and Schumacker. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”