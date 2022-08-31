Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ To World Premiere At BFI London Film Festival

The 66th BFI London Film Festival is set to host the world premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning director’s dark take on the classic fairy tale about a wooden marionette brought to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

The film will debut in the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre during the festival, which takes place October 5-15, 2022.

The stop-motion film was directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson and is from a screenplay by the Mexican filmmaker and Patrick McHale. The film’s voice cast includes Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman and Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton also star.

The film’s music will be provided by the Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat, who has also written the score. Netflix is set to release the film theatrically in November before making it available for streaming in December.

In addition to Pinocchio, LFF will also host the world premiere of Creature, the latest film from British filmmaker Asif Kapadia. Based on a 2021 stage production by the Olivier award-winning choreographer Akram Khan, Creature follows an outsider’s search for belonging. The film features performances by dancers from the English National Ballet with Jeffrey Cirio, Erina Takahashi, and Stina Quagebeur in the principal roles. BFI Distribution is releasing the film.

In total, the festival will debut 23 feature films and three TV series, including The English, the new sweeping Western drama series from Hugo Blick starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

“This is perhaps the richest overall selection of world premieres we have had the privilege of hosting at BFI London Film Festival, and we want to give these artists a moment in the sun before the full programme launch,” Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director, said of the world premiere lineup.

“Securing world premieres for their own sake is never an aim of our audience-facing Festival, but it is an honour that these filmmakers and artists entrust us help them to launch their beautiful work. And this is, at least in part, down to the passion and commitment of our audiences.”

Check out the full slate of LFF world premieres down below.

Feature films

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO, dirs: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

CREATURE, dir: Asif Kapadia

THE ESTATE, dir: Dean Craig

BECOMING PLANT, dir: Grace Ndiritu

BLUE BAG LIFE, dir: Lisa Selby, Rebecca Hirsch Lloyd-Evans, Alex Fry

IF THE STREETS WERE ON FIRE, dir: Alice Russell

INLAND, dir: Fridjof Ryder

KLOKKENLUIDER, dir: Neil Maskell

NAME ME LEWAND, dir: Edward Lovelace

PRETTY RED DRESS, dir: Dionne Edwards

SHE IS LOVE, dir: Jamie Adams

SUPER EAGLES ’96, dir: Yemi Bamiro

THE ORIGIN, dir: Andrew Cumming

THE BLUE ROSE OF FORGETFULNESS, dir: Lewis Klahr

THE GIRL FROM TOMORROW, dir: Marta Savina

THE BLAZE, dir. Quentin Raynaud

KANAVAL: A PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF HAITI IN SIX CHAPTERS, dirs: Lean Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills

FARAAZ, dir: Hansal Mehta

MY FATHER’S DRAGON, dir: Nora Twomey

XALÉ, dir: Moussa Sene Absa

THE STORE, dir: Ami-ro Sköld

SHTTL, dir: Ady Walter

TV shows

THE ENGLISH, Dir/Series Creator: Hugo Blick

A SPY AMONG FRIENDS, Scr/Series Creator: Alexander Cary and Dir: Nick Murphy

MAMMALS, Scr: Jez Butterworth and Dir. Stephanie Laing