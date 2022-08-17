Great American Community Sets Slate For September Launch With Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Lauren Makk, More

Great American Community, the free direct-to-consumer app from Great American Media, has set its slate for next month’s launch with 15 original shortform series featuring well-known TV hosts, presenters and actors. The app debuts Monday, September 26, with multiple episodes of all series available on day one and new episodes premiering on regularly scheduled days throughout the year.

Series headliners include Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lauren Makk, Kym Douglas, Larissa Wohl, Emily Hutchinson, Lawrence Zarian, Shirley Bovshow, Maria Provenzano, Jamie Tarence, Mahaila McKellar, and Lizzy Mathis. Additional hosts and series will be announced in the coming months.

Tracy Verna (Home and Family, The Price Is Right), Laura Pierson (Home & Family, The Amazing Race), and Michael Hinkley (Home & Family) serve as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to be launching Great American Community with fifteen new, always-on series that are topical, relatable and hosted by our growing family of recognizable talent,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. “This new platform represents an important evolution of the company’s digital strategy and gives our passionate fans a fun and engaging new way to interact with our stars in a trusted, family-friendly environment, 365 days a year.”

Below is the complete slate:

The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos featuring TV presenter and talk show host, Debbie Matenopoulos (Home & Family, The View). Every week, Debbie shares recipes, fashion and beauty advice she has learned during her two-decade career. (Mondays and Fridays)

Giving & Caring With Larissa Wohl features segments with weekly animal adoptions, shelter spotlights, and features about everyday people who do extraordinary things. (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays)

Affordably Fabulous with Lauren Makk — Interior design expert Makk will share tricks and tips to achieve the fabulous life on a budget. (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Beauty and Blessings with Kym Douglas — Beauty expert Kym Douglas offers beauty and skin care tips, fashion advice, devotionals and ways to feel your most beautiful the inside out. (Wednesdays and Sundays)

Eden Living with Shirley Bovshow — Landscape artist Bovshow shares tips for caring for plants and flowers in your garden. (Thursdays and Saturdays)

Everyday Celebrations with Maria Provenzano — Celebrity baker and chef Maria Provenzano shares how to bake, cook delicious recipes, and craft for the everyday celebrations in your life. (Wednesdays and Fridays)

A Beautiful Life with Lawrence Zarian — Author Lawrence Zarian shares stories from his podcast “to uplift and inspire women through fashion.” (Mondays and Fridays)

All Things Cool with Lizzy Mathis features lifestyle expert Lizzy Mathis, founder of The Cool Mom Co. who reminds moms to put themselves first, reignite personal passions, and keep bringing that cool to motherhood .(Fridays and Sundays)



The Sweet Life with Emily Hutchinson — Emily Hutchinson teaches viewers how to bake delicious and eye-catching creations. (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Southern Savvy with Jamie Tarence — Southern chef, author, and podcast host, Jamie Tarence shares all things Southern living, from cooking and baking to fashion and beauty. (Mondays and Thursdays).

The Mindful Life with Mahaila McKellar — Certified meditation teacher McKellar shares her knowledge on bringin positivity and mindfulness to stress-filled days. (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

The Good Life with Cameron Mathison — Mathison shares his knowledge about creating a healthier life from the inside out. (Tuesdays and Sundays)

Bits of Joy with Danica McKellar — McKellar, who loves being positive and helping others, shares Bible Bits, Healthy Bits and Math Bits. (Mondays and Thursdays)

Farm and Family with Jill Wagner — Wagner gives a glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville, including tours of her property, working out, family life, and Soulful Sundays. (Wednesdays and Sundays)

Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan — Donovan, lover of acting, his dogs and adventure, shares his life and everyday adventures that bring him joy. (Wednesdays and Saturdays).