‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV

PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season.

Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work.

Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) returns as Bonnie for season eight, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman. Special guest actors for this series include Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger).

Adapted from The Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers this series include Richard Cookson (episode one), Helen Black (episode three), Anita Vettesse (episode four) and Richard Cookson and Karla Williams (episode five). The series is directed by Rob Evans, Al Weaver (who makes his directing debut) and Martin Smith.