‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ To Close BFI London Film Festival

The 66th BFI London Film Festival has announced Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as its Closing Night Gala.

Starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, the film will receive its European premiere on Sunday 16 October at the Southbank Centre in the Royal Festival Hall.

Johnson will attend with cast members, including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, JanelleMonáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson & Madelyn Cline, with more to be confirmed.

There will also be simultaneous preview screenings of the film at additional cinemas across the UK.

The follow-up to 2018 hit Knives Out, sees Craig return in the role of master sleuth, Detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Both films were produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman, who will also be in attendance, under their T-Street banner.

Johnson said: “I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honour to be closing the festival. A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!”

The BFI London Film Festival also hosted the European Premiere of Knives Out at the festival in 2019 with Rian Johnson and his cast on the red carpet to the delight of UK audiences.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director, said: “Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European Premiere at the Festival in 2019. And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again with the help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast.”

The 66th BFI London Film Festival runs in partnership with American Express and takes place October 5-15, 2022.