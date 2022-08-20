“Heart Of A Lion”: Gerard Butler Pays Tribute To Close Friend Darius Campbell Danesh After Singer’s Death Last Week

Gerard Butler has paid tribute to his friend Darius Campbell Danesh, saying he has been left “devastated” by the death of his “brother in arms” last week.

The Scottish actor was reported to be close friends with the Scottish reality TV singing contestant turned West End actor and Hollywood producer, who was found dead in his Minnesota apartment on August 11. They were reported to have met at parties held for fellow Scots by Rod Stewart in LA, and were filmed socialising together earlier this year.

Butler paid his tribute on Instagram, writing: “I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms.

“My thoughts and love go to his wonderful mum and dad Avril and Booth and his two brilliant brothers Aria and Cyrus.

“To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life.

“He was an incredible talent, a singer whose voice touched your soul and an actor with great presence.

“But, most importantly, he had the heart of a lion. It was bigger and brighter than the sun and an energy so contagious he could light up a room in seconds.”

Butler said his friend was “always constant and unwavering in his passion for life.

“But a bigger constant was his dream to inspire others to better themselves. He talked the talk but boy, did he walk the walk. He had such purity of thought, a deep wisdom and constant gratitude for people, for life, a compassion towards all.”

Butler added that Campbell Danesh’s commitment to his family, friends and the world made him “the perfect friend.”

Campbell Danesh burst onto the British TV and music scene in the early 2000s, coming third in the first Pop Idol series in the UK. Simon Cowell offered him a recording contract, which he turned down in favour of making an album with producer Steve Lilywhite. His song Colourblind, which then became a number one hit, has returned to the UK charts this week. He went on to star in the West End in musicals including Guys and Dolls and Chicago, where he said his performance of Billy Flynn had been inspired by Simon Cowell. The pair had remained friends and Cowell was among the many entertainment figures paying tribute to Campbell Danesh last week. No cause has yet been given for the singer’s death at age 41.