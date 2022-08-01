Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In Fiscal 2022

Film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia in fiscal 2022, a new record for the industry, according to The Georgia Film Office.

The Office, which sits within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state hosted 412 productions — 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, when its fiscal year ended.

“When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with our partners in the Georgia film, TV, and streaming industries,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Together, we forged a safe and appropriate path to allow the film industry to return to operations and deliver Georgia Made productions to eager consumers all around the world – even when some states continued to stay shut down and stifle the industry’s return to normalcy. Because of this partnership approach and the resiliency of our state’s film and television infrastructure, which state and local economic development officials have been working for almost fifty years to build, we are once again celebrating incredible growth and investment from industry leaders.”

