Germany’s Koch Films Rebrands As Plaion Pictures

Renate Reinsve in 'The Worst Person In The World'

Leading independent German distribution label Koch Films has been renamed as Plaion Pictures.

The move is part of a larger rebranding operation by parent company Koch Media Group, which is also a major video games developer and publisher.

From now on, the parent group will be known simply as Plaion, pronounced “play-on”.

Based just outside Munich, Koch Films is one of Germany’s theatrical distributors. Recent high-profile acquisitions have included Parasite, Titane, The Worst Person In The World and Cannes 2022 titles Broker, Decision To Leave, Mascarade and Men.

“Koch Films has developed from a sales organization primarily active in German-speaking Europe to an international film company. The new brand Plaion Pictures stands for our international plans and ambitions,” said CEO Stefan Kapelari.

Managing director Jochen Walter said the rebranding heralded a more ambitious international strategy.

“In addition to our publishing and distribution activities, we established ourselves as the largest multi-channel network in Germany,” he said.

“Now we want to expand this approach to other countries and regions. To achieve this ambitious goal, we focus our activities on the expansion and associated internationalization of our business and the development of new digital sales channels worldwide.”

Plaion Pictures is a 100% subsidiary of Plaion, which in turn has been part of the Swedish Embracer Group since 2018.