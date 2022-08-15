Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media To Be Honored By Television Academy With 2022 Governors Award

The Television Academy has named the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media as the 2022 Governors Award recipient for the organization’s efforts in promoting gender equality in the entertainment industry.

The institute was chosen by the Academy’s board of governors and will receive its Emmy statuette during the Primetime Emmy ceremony September 12.

“Since 2004, the institute has been fighting for equality and representation, long before it was comfortable to take that stand. The Television Academy is honored to add the organization to the prestigious list of recipients,” Governors Award selection committee co-chair Kim Taylor-Coleman said Monday.

“The institute’s work continues to result in real-world changes that have an impact far beyond the soundstages and locations we show up at every day,” added committee co-chair Michael Spiller.

The Governors Award recognizes an individual, company or organization that makes profound contributions to the arts and/or science of television. The Institute, founded in 2004 by Oscar winner Geena Davis, is an organization that believes the representation of characters in media should reflect the real world, which is half female.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the Board of Governors in recognition of our work. We know that in many sectors of our society true gender equality may take many years to achieve, but there’s one space where parity can be reached virtually overnight: on screen,” said Davis, the org’s chair.

“Seeing oneself reflected in popular culture is enormously powerful. As we say, ‘If they can see it, they can be it,’” said Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO.

The institute’s data-driven research, education and advocacy have influenced content creators to reimagine the media landscape to reflect the world we live in. They analyze representations of the six major marginalized identities on screen: women; people of color; LGBTQIA+ individuals; people with disabilities; older persons (50+); and large-bodied individuals in global Film, Television, Advertising, and Gaming.

It shares its studies and best practices directly with content partners, which has powered significant change in content development at major networks, studios, production companies, guilds, agencies, and corporations. Changes included an increase in female and diverse characters, the aspirations/occupations of female characters and their dialogue, and story development.