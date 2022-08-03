Sony Dates Animated Chris Pratt ‘Garfield’ Pic For Winter 2024

Sony

Sony said today that it will open the Alcon Entertainment animated movie Garfield on February 16, 2024.

Chris Pratt voices the titular feline and Samuel L. Jackson plays a brand-new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father in the Mark Dindal-directed movie. David Reynolds wrote the screenplay.

Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights from Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic series and brand, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Producers are John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb.

Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost are EPs.

Alcon Entertainment is financing the animated feature, and Sony Pictures will be distributing globally (excluding China).

The only other titles dated for February 16, 2024, are an untitled Marvel film and untitled Universal movie for the Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day holiday stretch.