‘Garfield’: Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham & Cecily Strong Board Animated Feature From Alcon Entertainment

Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) have signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in Alcon Entertainment’s animated feature adaptation of Garfield.

The film from director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Details as to the roles the newest additions to the cast will play have not been disclosed.

But David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) adapted the screenplay, with DNEG Animation animating and producing the film alongside Alcon Entertainment. John Cohen (Despicable Me, Angry Birds) and Steven P. Wegner are producing alongside Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb, with Davis, Andrews McMeel Entertainment’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost exec producing. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally in all major territories apart from China on February 16, 2024.

Rhames is an Emmy nominee known for his work in Pulp Fiction and the Mission: Impossible franchise who will next be seen in films including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the thriller The Locksmith, also lending his voice to Henry Selick’s Netflix animated feature, Wendell and Wild.

Hoult recently notched his first Emmy nomination for his performance in Hulu’s The Great and will next star in Searchlight’s The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, and in Universal’s Renfield alongside Nicholas Cage and Awkwafina.

Waddingham is an Emmy winner and 2022 nominee best known for her role as Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s hit series, Ted Lasso. Other notable credits include HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Sex Education.

Strong has been a cast member on SNL for the last 10 years, earning two Emmy noms for her work on the long-running sketch series. Additional credits include Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon, Sony’s Ghostbusters and Universal’s The Boss.

Rhames is represented by Kramer Management; Hoult by UTA, 42 in the UK and Felker Toczek; Waddingham by CAA, Creative Artists Management in the UK and Atlas Artists; and Strong by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.