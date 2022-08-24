Garcelle Beauvais & ‘RHOBH’ Costars Slam Fans Attacking Their Children: “Leave Our Kids Alone”

Garcelle Beauvais is getting support from several of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars after her son was brutally attacked on social media.

Beauvais’s 14-year-old twin boys have been featured on the Bravo reality series since the actor joined the franchise in Season 10, with Season 12 currently on air. On Tuesday, Beauvais’ son Jax was targeted by online trolls leaving hateful messages on his Instagram account.

The Coming To America actor took to Twitter to blast the despicable comments and plead with fans to leave her son alone.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” she tweeted. “It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Despite Lisa Rinna finding herself at odds with Beauvais on the show, the Days of our Lives alum can relate to the situation as her daughters have also been exposed to online harassment by some fans over the years. Rinna took to Instagram Stories to condemn the brutal comments directed at the kids.

“We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes? Love us, love to hates, but leave the kids alone,” she posted.

Rinna said that the messages directed at Beauvais’ son were “disgusting and unacceptable” and cited other examples like what was said about her own kids, costar Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia and Erika Jayne’s son too.

“The kids — all our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough,” she added.

Richards did not comment directly but she did share an image that said the following: “All right, let’s just get one thing straight. Picking on children of the housewives is not okay. It is never okay to attack a child. Is your life that actually empty? If it is, seek help. Shame on you.”

Beauvais shared a post on Instagram with a screenshot of her tweet that her RHOBH costars used to show their support.

“LEAVE THEM ALONE,” Crystal Kung-Minkoff replied.

“NOT OK!” Dorit Kemsley also replied.

“We love you Jax!,” Sutton Stracke added.

“Disgusting and unacceptable,” Kathy Hilton said.

Jax would later share an example of the messages he was exposed to and many were in the name of Diana Jenkins, another housewife who has found herself at odds with Beauvais during the current season of RHOBH. Jenkins has not made a public comment about the hate comments Beauvais’ son has been getting. However, she has been active on social media sharing the birthday wishes she’s been receiving.

Beauvais updated fans on August 24 with a message from her son Jax.

“Well, I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one,” the message read. “It is currently my first week of high school and instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

Jax continued, “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

He also said that the “purpose” of his “Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid.” However, due to the trolling, he would be making his account private.

“The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school,” he concluded. “Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me.”

Deadline reached out to Bravo and will add any comment received.