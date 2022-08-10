Game Shows Moving To Primetime Emmys Competition Under Television Academy

Game shows are going primetime. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have agreed to move the game show categories under the Television Academy beginning in 2023.

The decision is the result of an agreement between the two academies to award many programming categories by genre instead of daypart. NATAS previously handed out the Emmys for game shows.

The new Television Academy Emmy category for Outstanding Game Show will be awarded to programs with game elements that primarily take place in studio and involve mental challenges. They must be self-contained or carryover (winner continues to next episode) and cannot be arced.

Game Shows migrating to the Television Academy Emmys will have an 18-month eligibility window, Jan. 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023.

The new Television Academy Emmy category Outstanding Host for a Game Show will be awarded to the “master of ceremony” host(s) for a continuing performance in a Game Show.

To avoid confusion between Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Competition Program (which awards programs with reality-style, skill-based competitions), the category for the latter will be revised to Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Game shows and reality competition programs with solely children as contestants must enter in the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.