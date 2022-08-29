‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Fast X’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: The Fast & Furious franchise and The Invitation actress Nathalie Emmanuel has signed with APA.

Emmanuel made her television acting debut in 2006, starring as Sasha Valentine in the soap opera Hollyoaks. She starred on the series until 2010 with her character’s plotlines including heavy issues such as prostitution and heroin addiction. This was soon followed up by the role of Missandei in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The British actress notched an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series in Die Hart, opposite Kevin Hart and John Travolta.

APA

This past weekend, Emmanuel starred in the No. 1 movie at the box office, Screen Gems’ period vampire title, The Invitation. In the Fall of 2022, Emmanuel will begin production on Francis Ford Coppola’s project 20 years in the making, Megalopolis. She will star as the lead opposite Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.

Emmanuel has starred in multiple installments of the multi-billion dollar Universal Fast & Furious franchise as Ramsey. She has appeared in the four most recent Fast movies (7, 8, 9) including the upcoming Fast X, which will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.

She also starred in the Netflix heist comedy Army of Thieves as well as Last Train to Christmas opposite Michael Sheen and Cary Elwes. In 2019, the actress played Maya in Hulu’s romantic comedy series Four Weddings and a Funeral, which was produced by Mindy Kaling. Emmanuel also featured in the voice cast for Netflix’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance alongside Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham-Carter, Alicia Vikander, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

Emmanuel landed her first role on the professional stage at the age of 10 when she starred in the original London cast of the The Lion King, playing Young Nala. She has continued working on several British TV shows including the BAFTA winning series Misfits.

Emmanuel continues to be represented by A&J Artists in UK, Untitled Entertainment, Stone Genow and The Lede Company.