‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of The Loop In Later Seasons, He Claims

Last month, Martin wrote on his website about his forthcoming The Winds of Winter novel.

Martin’s last installment in his series was published in 2011, with the HBO TV series vaulting the saga to greater attention. That’s led to some grumblng about the pace of the 73-year-old’s novels output.

Martin addressed that in his latest post.

“Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of GAME OF THRONES on HBO, is whether A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, will end the same way. An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them. I generally know where I am going, sure… the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been my head for years… for decades, in the case of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth.”

That means The Winds of Winter is still a work in progress, and Martin declined to give a detailed update.

However, he added, “What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in GAME OF THRONES you will also see in THE WINDS OF WINTER (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different.

“And really, when you think about it, this was inevitable.”