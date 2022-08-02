FX Chief Addresses Shooting On Set Of ‘Justified: City Primeval’ – TCA

FX Chairman John Landgraf was asked about the July 21 shooting incident on the Chicago set of the network’s upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval. As Deadline first reported, the incident involved cars whose occupants were engaged in a gunfight smashing through safety barricades. It led to a temporary production halt and the implementation of additional security measures, including bringing in a trained hostage negotiator and his team, which includes former members of the Navy SEALs and Army Rangers.

“I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire,” Landgraf said during the FX executive session at TCA. “A lot was done to take a break and make sure everyone was OK, and we [increased] security.”

He praised Disney’s “extraordinary security system” and added, “We take that stuff really seriously, we are glad that no one was injured, and we are glad that we were able to get back to production safely.”

Earlier during the session, Landgraf said that production on Justified: City Primeval will wrap later this month. The series, a followup to FX’s long-running hit Justified, stars Timothy Olyphant, who reprises his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, Aunjanue Ellis and Boyd Holbrook.

The limited series, inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, is executive produced by Olyphant, showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. Justified: City Primeval is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.