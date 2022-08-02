Elisabeth Moss Set To Star In Steven Knight’s ‘The Veil’ Limited Series Ordered By FX For Hulu

FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller for Hulu from Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The series will be written and executive produced by Knight alongside PatMa Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler, and Moss with Lindsey McManus under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil will be produced by FX Productions.

The thriller explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming FX, in a statement. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” said Knight in a statement. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

The series is Knight's latest project for FX, furthering a partnership that began with Taboo and continued with A Christmas Carol and his upcoming Great Expectations starring Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham.

