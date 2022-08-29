‘From’: Scott McCord Upped To Series Regular, Five More Cast For Season 2 Of Epix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Epix is expanding its series regular cast for the upcoming second season of its contemporary horror sci-fi series From. Scott McCord, who recurred as Victor in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Additionally, Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), Angela Moore (The Stand), AJ Simmons (Reacher) and Deborah Grover (Anne With An E) join lead Harold Perrineau as series regulars in the series from John Griffin and Lost alums Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner.

Created and executive produced by Griffin, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. The new series regulars will portray the passengers on the mysterious bus that arrived in town at the end of season one.

Season two is currently in production in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

From was Epix’s most viewed original series premiere in the network’s history and the fourth most viewed original series behind Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid and War of the Worlds Season 1.

Perrineau leads an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

From is a co-production between EpixStudios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

McCord was most recently seen on the big screen in indie crime drama East of Middle West. He’s repped by Edna Talent Management.

Nathan Simmon will be seen in the upcoming miniseries Washington Black. His film work includes indie feature Black Cop. He’s repped by Sky Talent Group.

Ohm most recently starred in the Netflix series Hit & Run opposite Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan and will next be seen leading the independent thriller, Eumenides Falls. Ohm is repped by The Characters Talent Agency, Greene Talent, and Mosaic.

Moore’s credits include Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, principal roles on Amazon’s The Stand and Netflix’s Maid, and a supporting lead in Lifetime’s The Christmas Aunt, among others. Moore is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.

AJ Simmons can most recently be seen recurring on Amazon’s Reacher, and as a lead in the fourth season of the anthology thriller series Slasher. Simmons is repped by GGA.

Grover received CSA nominations for her work in CBC/Netflix’s Anne With An E and Canadian drama Mary Kills People. She also appeared recently on CTV’s Jann, among other credits. She’s repped by Fountainhead Talent.