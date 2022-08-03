Fox And Verizon Ink New Multi-Year Distribution Deal That Adds Fox Weather And Tubi

Fox has completed a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon for its Fios TV platform.

The deal encompasses the full portfolio of Fox brands – Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Network – with the new addition of Fox Weather as part of the package, and AVOD service Tubi debuting in Fios TV set top boxes.

The agreement covers local Fox O&O TV stations in markets including New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” said Michael Biard, Fox Corp.’s president, Operations and Distribution.

Fox launched the ad-supported Fox Weather platform last fall with a team of meteorologists and a mix of local, regional and national updates. It’s led by president Sharri Berg, chief operating officer of news and operations for Fox Television Stations.

The NYC-based platform debuted with the Fox Weather App accompanied by an integrated website and streaming service, leveraging a team of 75 meteorologists across 17 stations and FNC’s newsgathering units.