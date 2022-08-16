Fox Nation To Release First In-House Movie Production ‘The Shell Collector’

Fox Nation will premiere The Shell Collector on Sept. 1, a debut that the Fox News Media subscription streaming service says will be its first in-house movie production.

The movie is based on Nancy Naigle’s book, and stars Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell, and Jennifer Higgin. According to Fox Nation the production is “a heartwarming story about a widow, Amanda Whittier, with two children who befriends some interesting characters in her small seaside town as she looks to forge ahead with her new life following the death of her husband.”

Fox Nation, which launched in 2018, includes original programming from opinion hosts such Tucker Carlson, but it’s placed a heavy emphasis on expanding entertainment, reality and lifestyle shows, including a recent series hosted by Kelsey Grammer.

The service plans three other original movies over the next year tied to the holiday season. It previously has debuted several original Christmas movies that were outside productions, including last year’s Christmas in the Wilds and Christmas in the Pines, as well as a third original, Romance in the Wilds. In 2020, Fox Nation streamed its first holiday movie, Christmas in the Rockies, that featured cameos by Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

The Shell Collector is produced in association with Cartel Pictures. Naigle’s books have become best sellers, with more than 30 titles in print. The Secret Ingredient and Christmas Joy also were developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel.