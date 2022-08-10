Fox Posts Revenue, Profit Gains In FQ4, Ad Sales Up 7%

Fox revenues reached $3.03 billion for June quarter, up 5% from $2.89 billion the year before, driven by ad sales. They popped 7%, primarily on stronger pricing and higher ratings at Fox News, political advertising revenues at Fox television stations and continued growth at Tubi.

Net income of $306 million ($0.55 per share) compared with the $253 million, or $0.43, per share. Adjusted, that was $0.74 per share vs $0.65 per share. Fox’ fourth quarter and full fiscal year ends in June.

The numbers were a bit shy of Wall Street expectations, but the stock was trading higher in pre-market action. The ad color provided on the call just after the numbers was encouraging.

“We are, of course aware of the chatter around advertising headwinds, and of course will be prepared if the market turns downward. But let me be clear, we are currently not seeing an adverse advertising impact on our business,” said CEO James Murdoch. He attributed that to “the unique position and and strength of our core platforms” with over two-thirds of ad revenue coming from live content — with sports and news 40% and 30%, respectively.

He said Fox is seeing a return of auto advertising for the first time in years.

And he expects political ads will surpass the record 2020 election cycle for political with key races in most Fox markets.

Overall, he said, “We completed another successful year at Fox, with Fiscal 2022 results demonstrating the strength and durability of our core brands and their ability to deliver consistent audiences across the entirety of FOX. These results validate the strategy we embarked on three years ago – to focus on live news and sports while investing in high growth digital initiatives to create a platform for ongoing growth.,” said CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “We begin Fiscal 2023 with strong momentum, supported by an enviable schedule of live sporting events and the mid-term election cycle, and bolstered by a best-in-class balance sheet. These attributes will serve us well in navigating any macroeconomic uncertainty while continuing to create value for our shareholders.”

In the two main components of revenue: affiliate fees of $1.7 were up from $1.66 billion. Advertising jumped to $1.055 billion from $982 million.

At cable network programming, revenue of $1.46 billion was up 4%. Operating profit dipped to $628 million from $674. Ad revenue rose $44 million or 14%, primarily due to continued strength in pricing and higher ratings at Fox News Media, partially offset by the impact of higher preemptions associated with breaking news coverage. “Other” revenues were $59 million, unchanged, on higher Fox Nation subscription revenues offset by the timing of sports sublicensing revenues which were impacted by COVID-19 the year before.

Television sales stood at $1.53B, up 5%. Profit jumped to $226 million, up 35%. Ad revenues increased $30 million, or 4%, primarily due to higher political advertising revenues at the Fox Stations, continued growth at TUBI and the addition of the USFL at FOX Sports, partially offset by lower ratings at Fox Entertainment. Affiliate fee revenues increased $44 million or 7%, driven by higher average rates at the company’s owned and operated television stations and increases in fees from third-party Fox affiliates.

“Other” revenues increased $4 million or 3%, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of MarVista Entertainment, TMZ and Studio Ramsay Global.

Television expenses were unchanged from the prior year quarter as the increased digital investment at TUBI was offset by the timing of programming rights amortization at FOX Entertainment.

MORE