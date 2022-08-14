Foundation Of The National Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences Awards 2022 Scholarship Grants

The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced $90K in scholarships to seven college-bound high school students pursuing careers in television.

“This year’s scholarship recipients had a lot in common. They showed tremendous creativity, sterling accomplishments and a never-give-up resiliency during these challenging times,” said Doug Mummert, Chair, Foundation (NATAS).“We are very proud of all our applicants and recipients and especially for the generosity of our donors who support these students on their paths to doing great things in the future of our television industry.”

“The judges were highly impressed with the creativity of our student applicants this year, many of whom faced the additional challenges of interrupted school experiences and limited access to resources that would normally be available to them pre-pandemic,” said Melinda Roeder, Chair, Scholarship Committee (NATAS). “Members of the NATAS Scholarship Committee are pleased that our organization continues to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these young creators who represent the next generation of television artists and storytellers.”

Related Story Game Shows Moving To Primetime Emmys Competition Under Television Academy

“We reaffirm our commitment to encourage and promote excellence in television for decades to come by investing in the great talents of these diverse and passionate students,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS.

Trustees Scholarship ($20K) – awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry. Reese Robers, Patrick Henry High School/Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. (Roanoke, VA)

The McKenzie Family Scholarship ($20K) – Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who demonstrates a financial need or hardship. Immanuel Neely, Faith Lutheran High School. (Las Vegas, NV)

Jim McKay Scholarship ($10K) – awarded to a student pursuing a career in sports television. Benjamin Cure, Christopher Columbus High School. (Miami, FL)

MikeWallace Scholarship ($10K) – awarded to a student pursuing a career in television journalism. Thomas Pozo, Christopher Columbus High School. (Miami, FL)

Douglas W. Mummert Scholarship ($10K) – awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who has made a positive impact through community service. Ava Tsapatsans, Eastchester High School. (Eastchester, NY)

The NATAS Inclusion Scholarship ($10K) – Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who identifies as black, indigenous, or a person of color. Joseph Machosky, Battlefield High School. (Haymarket, VA)

The Elizabeth Stanton Women in Television Scholarship ($10K) – Awarded to a woman pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry. Simone Thomas-Rowe, Mother Seton Regional High School (Livingston, NJ)