Bollywood legend Aamir Khan is set to debut his version of the hit film Forrest Gump, with some differences specially designed for Indian audiences.

Khan told the BBC that Forrest’s line, “Life is like a box of chocolates,” has become, “Life is like a golgappa; your stomach feels full, but your heart always craves for more.”

Khan explained, “Golgappa is like a street food that we have win Indian and it’s very popular for being the kind of food that if you eat one, you don’t feel like stopping. It was quite well adapted.”

And Forrest’s famous park bench where he shares his life story and his philosophies has been exchanged for a train setting. Khan told the BBC, “In India, it’s a little difficult to sit on a park bench and have a conversation, it’s rather noisy and crowded. So we couldn’t imagine sitting it at a bus stop. In India, trains are the most used form of transport, and it’s very common for passengers to exchange stories on a long journey, so that’s how we set the piece.”

The original Forrest Gump won six Oscars in 1995 including Best Picture Oscar, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis.

Khan previously explained that the film will not be a direct remake; the 1994 film and Winston’s Groom’s novel focused on American historical events, while this will be tied to Indian history. Advait Chandan, Khan’s director on 2017’s Secret Superstar, is the director.

The Hindi actor is mega-star in his native country and China with credits including PK, Secret Superstar and Dongal, the latter wrestling drama India’s highest-grossing film of all time.