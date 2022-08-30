‘For All Mankind’ Adds Daniel Stern As A Series Regular For Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind for Season 4 as a series regular.

Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The propulsive third season of the alternate reality series, which premiered to rave reviews, took viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet became the new front in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters found themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties tested, creating a pressure cooker that built to a climactic conclusion.

The ensemble cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

Ronald D. Moore created the series along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The trio serves as executive producers, with Moore executive producing along with Maril Davis via Tall Ship Productions. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the series.

Stern most recently played Aidy Bryant’s cancer-stricken father on the Hulu original series Shrill. Prior to that, he recurred and directed episodes of the WGN America series Manhattan as well as recurred on House of Lies and Getting On. On the film side, Stern starred in Game Over, Man! for Netflix and James Vs. His Future Self. He is widely recognized for playing iconic characters in some of the beloved films to date including Marv Murchins in Home Alone, Phil Berquist in City Slickers opposite Billy Crystal, and Coach Brickma in Fox’s 1995 hit comedy Rookie Of The Year which he also directed.

He is repped by Buchwald and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.