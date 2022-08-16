Memento International Boards TIFF Drama ‘Something You Said Last Night’, Exec Producers Include ‘The Florida Project’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Memento International has boarded TIFF Discovery drama Something You Said Last Night by director Luis De Filippis.

The coming-of-age debut film follows Ren, an aspiring writer and mid-twenty-something, who after being fired from her job accompanies her Canadian-Italian family on vacation. The realities of being a stunted millennial and a trans woman coalesce as she struggles to balance the yearning for independence with the comfort of being taken care of.

The Canadian-Swiss project is produced by Jessica Adams, Michael Graf, Harry Cherniak, Rhea Plangg, Michela Pini and Luis De Filippis through JA Productions and Cinédokké. Executive producers are Francesca Silvestri and Kevin Chinoy, producers of Sean Baker’s The Florida Project. Distribution is being handled by Elevation Pictures in Canada, while UTA is handling U.S. sales.

Starring are up-and-coming performer Carmen Madonia, Ramona Milano (Due South), Paige Evans (Trapped With My Husband) and Joey Parro (Nikita).

Canadian-Italian De Filippis has had shorts play at festivals including TIFF, Rotterdam, and Sundance, where her most recent work, For Nonna Anna, received a Special Jury Prize.

Memento International told us: “Something You Said Last Night is a beautiful and tender story that tackles the challenges trans women and millennials face. We couldn’t be prouder to team up with Luis De Filippis for this very promising and delicate debut feature.”

Luis De Filippis commented: “Something You Said Last Night is about love, embarrassment, shame, failing to see people even as they stand before you, and learning how to be an adult while still being your parents’ child. I am so excited for the world to see what happens when trans women tell our own stories. Something You Said Last Night is a universal story, but it is also a film by the dolls, for the dolls.”

Memento’s 2022 sales slate includes Cannes movies Boy From Heaven, Sick Of Myself, The Night Of The 12th and Falcon Lake as well as Munich title Paloma and Berlin contender The Line.