‘Floribama Shore’ Shelved Indefinitely By MTV

Don’t expect to see a new season of Floribama Shore anytime soon. MTV has opted not to move forward with a fifth season of the reality series, at least for now, sources tell Deadline. We hear the future of the series is being evaluated.

Floribama Shore is an extension to MTV’s blockbuster Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The first three seasons were set in the Florida Panhandle, then the show headed west to Montana and Lake Havasu, AZ.

Season 4 picked up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios reunited for their annual trip, but things looked a bit different. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group was forced to face the wounds of the previous summer head on. The crew needed one another more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship were tested like never before.

495 Productions Founder & CEO Salsano and Drew Tappon served as Executive Producers for MTV Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French served as Executive producers for MTV.

TMZ was first to report the news.