‘Entitled’: Showtime & Channel 4 Comedy From ‘Fleabag’ Team Unveils Cast & Begins Production

Showtime and Channel 4 comedy Entitled from the production company behind Fleabag has unveiled full cast and rolled cameras in Manchester.

Joining Fleabag and Stranger Things star Brett Gelman in Two Brothers Pictures’ eight-parter are Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Mark Quartley (Lucky Man), Jonathan Livingstone (Peacock), Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith (This is Going to Hurt) and Kelly Wenham (Merlin).

Entitled stars Gelman as Gabe, a conniving American widower who posthumously must get to know The Beaucrofts, his British wife’s eccentric estranged family, in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside. As Gabe’s search for closure and truth reveal a newly inherited fortune, each family member’s ambition comes to a head.

Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) created Entitled, which entered production in Manchester this week. Director is Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate) and exec producers are Morgan, Kirkby, Gelman and Fleabag trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond. The series was commissioned for Channel 4 by Fiona McDermott, former Head of Comedy, former Commissioning Editor for Comedy, Jack Bayles and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive, Channel 4 Comedy.