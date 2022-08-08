‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged By Vermont State Police With Burglary

More tabloid mishaps for Flash star Ezra Miller as the Vermont State Police have charged the actor with a burglary related to an incident in May.

The police report reads:

On 05/01/2022 at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont. The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Cops located The Fantastic Beasts star on Aug. 7 at 11:23pm and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Sept. 26, 2022 at 8:15 am for arraignment on the burglary charge. The Vermont State Police worked with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

Having weathered previous Miller scandals so far, the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros. Discovery has so far maintained that The Flash is still set for a June 23, 2023 theatrical release. However, this latest turn of events in the Green Mountain state could cause them to take a whole new lane. Deadline has reached out to Warner Bros. for a response to today’s charges and will update accordingly.

The studio has been attempting to intercede with Miller over the past few months as incident after incident have occurred, sources tell us. Whether or not those efforts will bear fruit is TBD. Yet, if transgender nonbinary identifying Miller has anything resembling a standard Hollywood studio agreement, it would follow that there is a morals clause somewhere in their contract — which could come into play at some point now.

The latest Miller incident follows a temporary harassment prevention order they received over the summer from a 12-year old and a mother in Greenfield, MA for allegedly menacing them. Also, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filed a protection order against Miller, accusing them of grooming and brainwashing their child. Miller also had two arrests in Hawaii, one involving a dust-up at a karaoke bar.

We hear that Warner Bros brass are very excited by The Flash. We’ve also heard from those who’ve seen test screenings that the Andy Muschietti-directed movie, which features both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batmans, is amazing.

This stumble by Miller and the choices it could force WB to make, follows a rocky week for Zaslav’s Warner Bros Discovery. On Aug. 2, the studio pulled the plug on the Latina-led Batgirl, which was in post-production, and Scoob! Holiday Haunt which had been in production for four years.

On the heels of that, a weak quarterly report and harsh stock drop put the company further on the backfoot. With plans to turn the unsteady DC universe into a Marvel behemoth, Warner Bros. may find the fastest man alive taking them off track.