‘Fixer Upper’ Among Magnolia Network Content Heading To HBO Max

Content from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max. Beginning Friday, September 30, Magnolia Network’s slate, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters and the complete five-season Fixer Upper library, among others, will be part of a new spotlight page for the network on the streamer.

Additionally, the Gaines’ new project, Fixer Upper: The Castle, will drop concurrently on Magnolia Network, HBO Max and discovery+ at 9p ET/8p CT on Friday, October 14. More Magnolia Network content will appear on the HBO Max spotlight page over the coming months, and the full network slate will continue to be available on discovery+.

The move to HBO Max falls under the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, in which Magnolia Network moved from Discovery to the Warner Bros. side of the company under HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

The Gaines launched their Magnolia linear and streaming channel in partnership with Discovery last year, before Discovery’s merger with WarnerMedia.