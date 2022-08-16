Film Independent Unveils Los Angeles-Themed Shorts From 2022 Global Media Makers Fellows

Film Independent today unveiled the three short films directed by fellows selected to participate in its Global Media Makers Spring 2022 LA Residency. (Watch them here.)

A mentoring initiative and cultural exchange program that fosters relationships between filmmakers and industry professionals in the U.S. and abroad, GMM is produced in partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The shorts emerged from a collaborative workshop where Fellows were paired with local Film Independent Fellows to create a short, impressionistic, film shot on iPhone, which encompasses their personal views of Los Angeles. The local Fellows participating were Nicholas Naiem Bouier, Winter Dunn, Gem Little, Martina Silcock and Katherine Fairfax Wright.

“Providing our GMM Fellows a space and time to explore our city of Los Angeles, guided by a local Film Independent Fellow, is central to the mission of the program: building bridges and fostering a dialogue amongst creative minds around the world,” said Senior Director of Education & International Initiatives, María Raquel Bozzi. “As we started this initiative, we realized an iPhone is the perfect tool for them to freely explore the visual richness of our dynamic Angeleno community.”

Now in its fifth year, the Global Media Makers program has previously welcomed the participation of local Film Fellows like directors Andrew Ahn (Fire Island) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell). Notable names among the 450 U.S. mentors that have supported the program include Trevor director Peggy Rajski, Dear White People director Justin Simien, and this year’s Creative Advisors Ruth Atkinson (Story Editor), Amman Abbasi (Director, Dayveon), Shari Page (Program Director, Half Initiative at Ryan Murphy TV), Anayansi Prado (Director, The Unafraid) and Avril Speaks (Producer, Jinn).

The nonprofit arts organization that produces the Film Independent Spirit Awards, Film Independent also supports creative professionals year-round with assorted Artist Development programs, grants and labs. Its sixth GMM residency—again, in the form of an iPhone Collaborative Workshop—will take place in October.

Information on the 2022 Fellows and their shorts can be found below.

Nepal

Birds in LA

Directed by Anup Poudel

While exploring Los Angeles, a paper swan meets others of different colors and sizes, embracing the friendship and freedom the city has to offer.

India

Inner Camera

Directed by Archana Borhade

As Archana, a Cinematographer, self-reflects on visiting one of the beauty capitals of the world, she turns the camera towards herself and finds self-acceptance.

India

To LA with Love

Directed by Sriram Raja

Sriram travels to locations where La La Land was filmed and reflects on how nostalgic the city feels in his still 35mm photographs, yet modern when captured on his iPhone.