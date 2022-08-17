‘Feud’: Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart & Diane Lane To Star In Season 2 Of Ryan Murphy’s FX Series

Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have joined Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B, we have learned. Reps for FX and 20th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment.

They join previously announced Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. Hollander will star as Truman Capote, Flockhart as Lee Radziwill and Lane as Slim Keith. As previously announced, Watts stars as Babe Paley, wife of CBS head Bill Paley, and Sevigny portrays C.Z. Guest.

An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the miniseries is set in the 1970s, and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975. The piece was intended to be a chapter in Capote’s infamous unfinished novel Answered Prayers, his followup to the blockbuster In Cold Blood.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes, with Tony and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz writing all episodes and serving as showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Martin Woodall, who all executive produced/produced Season 1, Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions. Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall.

Hollander is known for his roles in The Night Manager and Gosford Park, as well as films Pride & Prejudice and Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Flockhart, best known for her starring role in Ally McBeal, most recently played Cal Grant in the CW’s Supergirl.

Lane will next be seen opposite Jeff Daniels in Netflix limited series A Man in Full. She most recently starred in FX’s adaptation of Y: The Last Man.

Variety was first to report the castings.