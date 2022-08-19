‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spinoff From ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators & Bill Posley In Works At Paramount Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: A spinoff of the 1986 John Hughes film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is in the works at Paramount Pictures titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Bill Posley (Bitch Ass) is set to write the film.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off will follow the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride in the Matthew Broderick-starrer.

In the original film, the valet attendants were not given official names. They were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, who died in 2019.

Paul Young (Key & Peele) is producing through his company, Make Good Content; the company’s executive Devon Young will oversee the project. Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn will be associate producers.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are producing under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner with their head of development Dina Hillier serving as an executive producer.

The trio is the creators, executive producers, and showrunners of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated hit series, Cobra Kai, which reimagined The Karate Kid for a new audience.

Additionally, the production company is currently developing projects under their overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. This summer, they are writing, directing, and producing a new action-comedy series for Netflix called Obliterated.

They will also produce a feature film adaption of History Channel’s Ancient Aliens with Legendary, with Heald set to direct. Counterbalance also is partnering with Legendary to produce an adaption of Gearbox’s Duke Nukem into a feature film.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are repped by CAA. Heald’s attorney is Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy. Hurwitz and Schlossberg’s attorney is Adam Kaller of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, L.L.P.

Posley is a writer, director, producer, and actor who recently sold his first feature— which won the SXSW Audience Award— Bitch Ass, a horror film inspired by classic slasher films like Candy Man.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off reunites Posley with Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg following his turn as an Executive Story Editor for Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

He’s currently working as a Supervising Producer on Fox’s Welcome to Flatch. Additionally, Posley was a staff writer on Season 1 of CBS’ The Neighborhood.

He is repped by APA, Chamber 37 Entertainment, and Ginsburg, Daniels, and Kallis.