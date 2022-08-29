Fergie Makes ‘Glamorous’ Surprise Appearance At VMAs Joining Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Performance

Fergie made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer joined Jack Harlow at the Prudential Center stage during the big night of music.

Harlow opened up the celebration by performing “First Class” and followed to present Fergie who came out to sing “Glamorous.” Music listeners know that Harlow’s song samples Fergie’s “Glamorous” and seeing them together perform their respective songs was a full circle moment.

MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery

Watch the full performance down below.

The MTV VMAs also had performances by Lizzo, J Balvin, Ryan Castro and many more. Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X led the nominations list with seven nods each with the latter duo won Best Collaboration for “Industry Baby.”

2022 MTV VMAs Winners List

Doja Cat and Harry Styles were the next artists most nominated with six nods. Close behind with five nominations were Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Swift was the recipient of a moon person trophy winning the Best Longform category for “All Too Well.”