‘Fate Of A Sport’: ESPN Films Sets Streaming & Broadcast Dates For Lacrosse Documentary

EXCLUSIVE: The Michael Doneger directed documentary Fate of a Sport, which ESPN acquired ahead of the pic’s Tribeca Film Festival world premiere, will drop on ESPN+ on Aug. 29.

The docu chronicles the story of lacrosse legend Paul Rabil and his fight to change the trajectory of the sport he loves by launching a new professional league, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). After 11 years as one of the most decorated players within a professional lacrosse league that was anything but professional, Rabil decides to create his own league of the sport that made him a star. In partnership with his brother Mike, Paul raises capital, poaches the top players, fights off lawsuits, and navigates through a global pandemic to establish the PLL as the premiere destination for professional lacrosse in the country. The docu features original interviews with the Rabils, Jeffrey Wright, Adam Silver, Bill Belichick, Peter Berg, Joe Tsai and Lyle Thompson.

Fate of a Sport will have its linear debut on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also air on ABC Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET leading into the PLL Championship Game.

“Having had the benefit of knowing Paul and Mike prior to documenting their story and knowing how dogged and determined they are, I knew audiences would appreciate a peek behind the curtain to watch these two strong personalities build a professional sports league from scratch and help change the trajectory of a traditionally niche sport,” said Doneger. “We’re in such a time of disruption across all industries, and there’s no better example of the script being flipped than the origin story of the Premier Lacrosse League. Fate of a Sport is an underdog story about ambition, identity, and sacrifice. I’m humbled and excited for audiences to see it all unfold on ESPN.”

Fate of a Sport is produced by Matt Tolmach (The Armstrong Lie, the Jumanji franchise) and Doneger. The film is executive produced by ESPN Films and Uninterrupted‘s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron with co-EP Camille Maratchi.