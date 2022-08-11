‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Series Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds) and newcomer Isabella Briggs have been tapped for key recurring roles on Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star, along with Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.

Fatal Attraction, the series, is a reimagining of the 1980s thriller film that followed Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) as he tried to protect himself and his family from Alex (Glenn Close), a fling who turned to obsessively stalking him.

Harper and Getz will play Beth’s parents, portrayed by Meg Mundy and Tom Brennan as Joan and Howard Rogerson in the movie. The characters played by Olagundoye, Sullivan and Briggs are new.

Harper is Sophie, Beth’s (Peet) mother a dryly witty New England transplant who loves her daughter and granddaughter and also a cocktail.

Getz is Warren, Beth’s father, who retired from the financial sector and does not suffer fools lightly. He puts up with Dan (Joshua Jackson) for Beth’s sake but isn’t impressed by Dan’s career or his ability to provide for his family.

Olagundoye plays Conchita Lewis, the head of the Victims Services Bureau and a longtime colleague and friend of Dan as well as Alex’s (Lizzy Caplan) boss.

Sullivan portrays Frank Gallardo, Dan’s #2 in the Major Crimes Bureau. Frank is a fast-talking prosecutor who habitually juggles a mistress and enjoys making things awkward for other people. Dan didn’t hire him and doesn’t like him but can’t fire him so has learned to live with him.

Briggs plays Stella. Cheerfully energetic with a warm vibe, she is welcoming and confident and disarming when she wants to be friends.

Cunningham serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Hynes as well as Amblin Television presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Harper can currently be seen on television in The Old Man and See. Her recent film credits include Memory and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. She’s repped by CAA and Wright Entertainment.

Getz recently recurred on Doom Patrol. His other previous credits include recurring roles on Dirty John and Timeless, and he appeared on the big screen in The Social Network, among others. He’s repped by SMS Talent.

Olagundoye can be seen on the first season of Big Shot. She previously starred in the final season of Veep. She has also voiced characters in Arcane, Beavis and Butt-Head and Carmen Sandiego. She’s repped by Paradigm and Aligned Talent Group.

Sullivan has starred in The Wilds and recurred on the series Goliath and the miniseries Sharp Objects and The Son. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Paradigm.

Briggs is a recent discovery out of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. She is repped by D2 Management, Gersh, and Meyer and Downs.