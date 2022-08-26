Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Points North Institute Awards Fellowships To Diverse Slate Of Doc Filmmakers And Projects Leading Up To Camden International Film Festival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman In Talks To Helm Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’
Read the full story

‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman In Talks To Helm Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

Matt Shakman Marvel Fantastic 4
Matt Shakman Rich Fury/Getty Images; Marvel

After playing a big part in helping launch the Marvel Studios limited series WandaVisionMatt Shakman may be ready to help launch one of the studio’s prized movie properties. Sources tell Deadline that Shakman is in early talks to direct Marvel’s new Fantastic Four pic.

Rumors have been running rampant in recent weeks that he was in the mix for the job, and insiders are now telling Deadline that while a formal offer hasn’t been presented, early discussions have begun and that things are headed in the right direction. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing.

Marvel could not be reached for comment.

Shakman steps in for Jon Watts, who parted ways with the project in the spring. Watts was coming off Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had just become the sixth highest-grossing film in global box office history with $1.89 billion and needed a break from the comic book realm. Marvel quickly began looking for his replacement, meeting with a number of candidates,  and thought was the search may go all the way into the fall.

Related Story

'Fantastic Four' Movie To Kick Off Phase 6 Of Marvel Cinematic Universe In Late 2024

That said, there was always the thought Shakman was the guy to beat given how comfortable Feige was with him following WandaVision, which not only successfully launched Marvel’s limited series strategy for Disney+ but also earned several Emmy nominations including Best Director for Shakman.

Fantastic Four has been an -anticipated property for MCU fans going back to when Disney acquired Fox and absorbed all its assets; those included Fantastic Four. Ever since fans have been wondering when they would get that new series of films, and Feige delivered that answer at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, saying the film would kick off Phase 6, bowing on November 8, 2024. It will be followed by two Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2 of that year, and Avengers: Secret Wars just six months later.

Shakman is repped by UTA and Artists Firsts.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

8 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad