Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Alix Angelis, Catherine Corcoran & Ella Cannon Set For Horror ‘Do Not Watch’ From ‘Mass’ Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Ezekiel Ajeigbe (The Giant), Alix Angelis (The Cleansing Hour), Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier) and Ella Cannon (Trees of Peace) have signed on to star in the horror Do Not Watch, marking the feature directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Justin Janowitz (Unsolved Mysteries).

Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But it’s said to be a decades-spanning mystery revolving around an unexplained phenomenon known as The Bunker Anomaly.

Ryan Toyama wrote the script and is executive producing alongside James & Bo Colton, Jonathan Boateng, Javier C. Ortiz, Graeme Laronge, Jasson Walker and Skip Waugh. JP Ouellette, Dylan Matlock and Nico Falls are producing for Circa 1888, with the film marking their follow-up to the critically acclaimed drama Mass, which world premiered at Sundance, before going on to win the Robert Altman Award at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards.

“The screenplay for Do Not Watch is one of the most interesting, compelling, and intricate structures in the horror and suspense space. The way the story seamlessly weaves between decades to build on the mythology created is masterful,” said Janowitz. “The feelings of unease begin on page one and builds through to the end.”

“Horror films are just as prestigious as award-driven dramas if done with great detail,” added Ouellette. “With the meticulous directing plan that Janowitz has executed, based on one of the most genuinely scariest scripts I’ve ever read, this film will be added proof of that successful path A24 & NEON has set forth in recent years with this genre.”

Ajeigbe has previously appeared on series including Colin in Black & White, SEAL Team and Bigger, as well as such films as the thriller The Giant with Odessa Young, Jack Kilmer and more.

Angelis is perhaps best known for her turns in the Shudder Original The Cleansing Hour and Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, having also appeared on series like Rake and Bones.

Best known for her role in the horror Terrifier, Corcoran has also previously appeared in the boxing drama Chuck with Liev Schreiber, along with shows like The Good Wife and Gossip Girl. Among the actress’s other upcoming projects is the horror-thriller 3 Days Rising with Mickey Rourke, Ice-T and Peter Greene.

Cannon can currently be seen in the Netflix film Trees of Peace, which debuted on the streamer in June. Additional credits include stints on the series Six and iZombie.

Ajeigbe is represented by J Pervis Talent in Georgia, Worldwide Artists Group and Advanced Management; Angelis by LTA in Louisiana, SDB Partners, The O’ Agency in New Mexico and ASManagement; Corcoran by KMR Talent and Miles Anthony Associates in the UK; Cannon by JM Agency in Australia, The Characters Talent Agency in Canada and Fourward; and Toyama by Hudson Agency.