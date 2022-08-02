‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Directing Duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert aka Daniels Sign Five Year Pact With Universal

Universal Pictures continues to build on its strong relationships with filmmakers as it has closed a deal for an exclusive five year pact with directing duo, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, and their producing partner Jonathan Wang. Daniels unique brand of award-winning storytelling across visual media platforms has spanned music, television and film, most recently with the breakout success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has grossed more than $100 million globally becoming indie studio A24’s biggest film ever.

“Daniels are creators who have evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable across the spectrum of content vying for viewer’s attention,” said Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers. We’re grateful they’ve chosen to go on their journey with us.”

The deal marks yet another high-profile director (or in this case directors) signing long term deals with Universal Pictures, clearly showing Langley’s impact in building these strong relationships. Jordan Peele, whose thriller Nope just bowed in theaters, signed a similar five year pact given his strong ties to the studio.

In addition to Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniels and Wang have cultivated an enviable resume across music, television and film. First coming to prominence with their innovative approach to music video directing with Lil Jon’s Turn Down for What, The Daniels won the Sundance Film Festival “Best Directing” Award in 2016 for their film Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. They have also made their mark on television projects by helming episodes of Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida starring Kirsten Dunst and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Daniels have just announced they will direct and EP a new half-hour comedy, Mason, for Showtime. The series, produced by A24, will be executive produced by Daniels, Wang, Steven Yeun, Nathan Min and Adam Kopp.

“We’re flattered, grateful, and a bit overwhelmed. Thanks to Donna, Jimmy, Peter, Michael and their whole Universal team for believing in us and our weird movies,” said Daniels. “To all the fans, thanks for making our careers possible, we’re gonna try to not let you down.”

Daniels are represented by Mosaic and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Wang is represented by Granderson Des Rochers.