‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series.

Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired by Rock’s experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.

Previously, Shah was a co-showrunner/executive producer of Apple TV+’s animated musical Central Park. His other television credits include Fresh Off The Boat, South Park and King of the Hill. On the feature side, Shah has written on projects for Pixar, Universal, and Disney. He also is a writing mentor at the Sundance Institute’s annual Episodic Lab and a graduate of the WGA’s Showrunner Training Program. Before entertainment, he worked in state politics and volunteered as a writing tutor at San Quentin Prison.

Shah is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and attorney Ken Richman.