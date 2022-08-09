Eva Longoria To Star & EP Apple TV+ Series ‘Land Of Women’; Carmen Maura To Co-Star

Apple TV+ has ordered the six-episode series Land of Women, a dramedy inspired by Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel, from executive producer and star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Sylvie’s Love). Carmen Maura (Volver, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) is set to co-star.

Created and written by Ramón Campos (Gran Hotel, Velvet) and Gema R. Neira (Now and Then, Velvet), Land of Women tells the story of Gala (Longoria), a New York empty nester forced to flee her home after her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. Joining her on the journey are her aging mother Julia (Maura) and her college-age daughter.

The three women escape the criminals her now vanished husband is indebted to by moving to the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. Starting over with new identities proves complicated while living in a small town where secrets tend to unravel quite easily.

Land of Women will be directed by Carlos Sedes (Now and Then, Fariña). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bambu Studios and will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language. Pre-production is currently underway in Spain.

Showrunner Campos will executive produce alongside Teresa Fernández-Valdés (Now and Then, Velvet), Ben Spector (Grand Hotel, La Guerra Civil), and Longoria via her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

