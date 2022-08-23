European Film Awards Set To Honor Margarethe Von Trotta & San Sebastian Launches Investors’ Conference With CAA — Global Briefs

Margarethe Von Trotta To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor At The European Film Awards

German filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th European Film Awards. von Trotta will receive the honor at a ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on December 10 where she will be an honorary guest. Born in Berlin and raised in Düsseldorf, von Trotta started her career as an actress, in theatre and appeared in films by Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff before moving behind the camera in 1978 with The Second Awakening of Christa Klages, her solo debut as a director. In 1981, her film Marianne and Juliane about the “German Sisters” Christiane and Gudrun Ensslin won the Golden Lion in Venice as well as two German Film Awards and an Italian David di Donatello. Previous winners of the European Film Academy’s lifetime achievement award include Agnès Varda and Judi Dench.

San Sebastian Launches New Creative Investors’ Conference With CAA

The San Sebastian Film Festival will invite producers from 10 Spanish productions or co-productions to pitch their projects to a range of top industry executives as part of the festival’s new Creative Investors’ Conference, co-organized with CAA Media Finance. The conference will run from September 19 – 20. High-profile international producers and executives such as MUBI’s Bobby Allen, Piers Wenger of A24, Netflix’s Teresa Moneo, and Focus Features’s Kiska Higgs will be in attendance. CAA Media Finance’s Roeg Sutherland, Benjamin Kramer, and Sarah Schweitzman will attend the conference and also moderate sessions, alongside conference co-curator and San Sebastian Festival consultant Wendy Mitchell. The list of 10 projects can be found here.