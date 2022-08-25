Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay Among Recipients Of National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Of A Nation Awards

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Aquaman 2’ Heads To Christmas 2023, ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ To March Amid Warner Bros & HBO Max Release Date Moves
Read the full story

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira as Kat in Euphoria
HBO

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3.

Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

HBO did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for confirmation.

There had been rumors of on-set tension during the second season between Ferreira and show creator Sam Levinson, but Ferreira told Insider in a March interview that those reports were not true.

Ferreira made her debut as Kat, the best friend of Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in Season 1, which focused on her journey of self love as a body-conscious teen who starts the school year looking to change her reputation. In Season 2 her character’s storyline included a lie about a terminal illness.

The Emmy-winning series was renewed for a third season in February.

Vulture was first to report the news.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad