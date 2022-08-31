Eugenio Derbez On The Mend After ‘Long And Complicated Surgery’ Following Accident

Eugenio Derbez had to undergo a “long and complicated surgery” following an undisclosed accident. His wife Alessandra Rosaldo is now updating fans following the medical intervention.

“To everyone that have been looking out for Eugenio, I want to inform you that fortunately, after a long and complicated surgery, he is recovering,” the actor and singer said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Rosaldo went on to explain that the day of the surgery “was a very long day with many emotions.” However, what made them get through it was the “countless signs of affection, messages, good wishes, blessings and prayers” that made “the surgery a success.”

“His recovery starts now,” she added. “We’ve felt closer and stronger than ever the love that you all sent us and we are eternally grateful.”

“Thank God who touched the hands of the doctors. Thanks to the doctors, specialists and nurses. Thank you all for your respect, patience and understanding. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU,” she concluded.

Derbez had been keeping busy all year working on multiple projects which included the Apple TV+ series Acapulco which is set to premiere its sophomore season in October. The actor and one of the founders of 3Pas Studios was also recently nominated at the 37th Annual Imagen Awards for his starring role on Hulu’s The Valet and Apple TV+’s Oscar-winning movie CODA.

It was Derbez’s wife that had shared he had been in an accident and had suffered serious injuries. The statement also noted that following the surgery, his recovery would be “long and difficult” and would require “many weeks of rest and rehabilitation.”