Eugenio Derbez To Undergo Complicated Surgery Following Accident

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Eugenio Derbez attends Hulu's original film "The Valet" global premiere at The Montalban on May 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Eugenio Derbez will be undergoing complicated surgery following a recent accident. Details regarding the accident are unknown at this time.

According to his wife Alessandra Rosado, Derbez “is fine” but the “injuries he sustained are delicate and will require that he undergo complicated surgery in the coming hours.” Her note, written in Spanish and posted via Instagram on Monday night, goes on to say his recovery will be “long and difficult” and will require “many weeks of rest and rehabilitation.”

Deadline has reached out to his reps and will update the story when we hear back.

Derbez has multiple projects on deck to promote, including Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Acapulco, premiering October 21. He serves as both executive producer and star, reprising the role of Maximo Gallardo Ramos in the comedy inspired by his 2017 film, How To Be A Latin Lover.

As well as the release of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month. In it, Derbez portrays the character of Jaime Mendoza, as well as serves as the film’s producer via his 3Pas Studios.

Plans regarding his upcoming work commitments are as yet unknown.

Though Rosado’s note shares the gravity of the situation, she concluded her message on a positive note. The actress and singer thanked fans for “always being so close to us” and that she feels like “all the good energy they are sending us, with God’s help, will help Eugenio recover soon.”

Her post can be found below.